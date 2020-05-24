Inspiring Video “Shteiging Away”: Yeshiva of New Windsor Capital Improvement Project





Despite the challenges inherent to the current situation, the hanhala is moving forward on a vital mission to improve the yeshiva experience for our bochurim.

World news is moving in a more positive direction and Ohr Naftoli is performing important upgrades to make our Makom Torah ready for our talmidim to return.

In light of current circumstances, we are unable to hold our annual dinner this year. Our capital Improvement Project will serve as our annual fundraiser.

The success of our online campaign can only be achieved when we join together.

We have our eye on the future, anticipating the next z’man and beyond.

The yeshiva has launched an initiative to perform much needed renovations to the classrooms and dormitory.

Expanded enrollment requires the need for more beds, more desks and additional provisions.

These important upgrades will provide an optimal learning environment for our talmidim to shteig with renewed energy.

It’s about maximizing the potential of our bochurim, giving them the tools they need to raise them even higher.

Please join in our efforts to reach our goal.

With your participation, our bochurim will continue to shteig and advance, bringing immeasurable nachas to us all.

Ohr Naftoli uses all its resources to encourage the talmidim to reach their highest potential by ensuring a comfortable and growth-promoting environment.

Ohr Naftoli is focused on what will allow the talmidim to shteig even more, ensuring that they are satisfied and content, with development in Torah and middos amidst genuine simcha and menuchas hanefesh, hallmarks of the yeshiva.

TO VIEW OUR CAMPAIGN PLEASE CLICK HERE







