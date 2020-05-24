Right now, it’s hard to imagine schools returning to normal in September – or ever. But the time will come. What then?

Sponsored Content





If your child struggles with Torah language or Kriah-

Make sure that when school resumes, they are not lagging behind their class anymore.

You’re juggling a lot.

Managing your household under completely unpredicted – and unpredictable – circumstances.

Drawing up hasty schedules that seem to crumble at a moment’s notice.

And home-schooling children without the proper resources to do so.

You know this setback in proper learning and support can spell disaster for a struggling student in the long term.

But it’s so difficult to focus on that when everything else is so hazy.

Except –

There are some things that are simply too important to be put on hold.

And your child’s future is one of them.

Because life – and learning – will return to routine at some point.

And at that point, your child will face an even greater challenge – one that could have been rectified with the proper planning on the part of his or her parents.

The proper steps start with Hani Mili.

Rabbi Yanky Kerpel, longtime educator and founder of the Hani Mili Enrichment Center in Lakewood, is now offering limited-time virtual sessions for your children via Zoom-

So they can turn this downtime into valuable uptime.

It’s up to you to determine whether these long weeks of school closure will pass your child by and leave him right where he started –

Or the time that he uses to gain the skills he’ll use for life.

Because reading properly is where it all begins –

But it’s not where it ends.

Reading needs to lead to understanding.

Hani Mili Enrichment Center helps students find their way toward successfully absorbing and comprehending the language of their Limudim through a multifaceted and engaging program.

This unique methodology immerses children in the language of Chumash, Rashi, Mishnayos and Gemara by focusing on the key words needed to absorb it.

If your child:

Is bright and capable, but finds reading from a Sefer difficult

Can read fluently – but can’t explain what they’re reading

Has tried other methods – and is ready for something new and different

Is learning well and can benefit from enrichment?

Hani Mili is just the stimulation you’ve been waiting for.

It’s now easier than ever to access this goldmine of opportunity, with:

Faster evaluation and acceptance

Virtual one-on-one sessions from your home

No long-term commitment

Want to learn more about how this method enriches languages and enhances all levels of learning?

Visit us online, or call to schedule a free consultation. Call 732-788-Mili (6454)

Now your child has a break from the frustrating experience of regular classroom instruction.

Instead, give him the tools he needs to read and learn-

So come September, he'll be a different student.








