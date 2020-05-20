Hagaon Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin Shlita: “On The Day The Yeshiva Reopened, The Pandemic Stopped”

Sponsored Content





Ateres Shlomo is now the first yeshiva allowed by the Health Ministry to return to full functionality, following two weeks of learning in “capsules”, small groups of students in outdoor areas. During his drasha, Rav Sorotzkin emotionally declared the unforgettable words, “On the day that our yeshiva reopened, the pandemic stopped!”

Ateres Shlomo’s branch in Rishon L’Tzion was the first yeshiva to institute the “capsule” system, conforming to all social distancing guidelines. Two weeks later, on Tuesday, May 19, they were allowed by the authorities to learn in the bais medrash, once it had been confirmed that none of the bochurim were COVID-19 positive.

Rav Sorotzkin expressed gratitude to Hashem for the merit of having Ateres Shlomo chosen as the first yeshiva allowed to return to its bais medrash, describing this as a great Heavenly kindness and urging every bochur to join him in thanking Hashem.

He added movingly, “We have experienced two amazing weeks of learning with diligence and devotion; two weeks of drawing close to Hashem. During these two weeks, our lives were completely dedicated to the Ribono Shel Olam.

“I would like to note an amazing thing about those two weeks. Anyone who has paid close attention can see that from the time the yeshiva reopened, the pandemic stopped. Look at the great change that has occurred! It all began on the day we opened. This is a clear symbol of the power Torah has to protect and save us.”







