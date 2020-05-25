New! The Shavuos Experience At The Lakewood Residence: An Exclusive Program For Active Seniors

Sponsored Content





NEW! SHAVUOS GETAWAY at The Lakewood Residence

GLATT KOSHER 55+ LUXURY APARTMENTS

Located in the heart of Lakewood, The Lakewood Residence offers beautiful apartments that feature all the comforts of a luxury home with the benefits of an independent living community.

We are currently offering an exclusive Shavuos Getaway, a short-term program for the holiday for 55+ folks that adheres to all current CDC guidelines, and relieves holiday stress from our senior population.

We are providing in-room glatt kosher meals, concierge services, housekeeping, multiple check-ins daily, delivery arrangements, and much more.

Limited space available!

Give your parents (and yourself) a gift this Shavuos.

Register now by calling Sarah Schwarcz directly at (908) 770-1756, or visit us on our website for more information, www.thelakewoodresidence.com.



.







