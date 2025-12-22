Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW DETAILS: Sydney Terrorists Hurled Bombs At Crowd That Failed To Detonate

Pipe bombs hurled by the terrorists; Terrorists engage in firearms training in late October. (NSW Local Court)

New details about the massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney were revealed by Australian media networks on Monday based on documents released by a Sydney court.

The documents revealed that during the massacre, the terrorists threw four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the crowd at the Chanukah celebration that failed to detonate.

The documents also revealed details about the preparations the terrorists engaged in before the attack and their “justification” for the massacre.

The terrorists carried out “firearms training” in late October and also recorded a video “justifying” the attack. In addition, “a number of relevant videos” were found on Naveed Akram’s phone, showing that he and his father “adhered to a religiously motivated violent extremism ideology.”

Another video features the terrorists sitting in front of an image of an ISIS flag holding firearms, with Naveed reciting passages from the Quran in Arabic.

Sajid Akram firing firearms in what investigators believe to be regional NSW. (Supplied: NSW Local Court)

The document states: “Following the recitation, both the accused and [his father] speak in English and make a number of statements regarding their motivation for the Bondi attack and condemning the acts of ‘Zionists.'”

“In this video, the accused and [his father] recite their political and religious views and appear to summarize their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack.”

According to CCTV footage recorded two days before the attack, on the evening of December 12, two males “believed to be the accused and his father” scoped out the Bondi Beach park.

After driving to the site, they got out of their car and walked along the footbridge, which they used as their position during the attack.

“Police allege that this is evidence of reconnaissance and planning of a terrorist act,” the court documents say.

Naveed Akram firing during firearms training in late October 2025. (Supplied: NSW Local Court)

 

Naveed and Sajid Akram on bridge at Bondi Beach two days before attack. (Supplied: NSW Local Court)

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Porush: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Is Causing A Rift With Largest Jewish Kehilla In The Diaspora”

TRAGEDY IN MARINE PARK: Jewish Man Riding Electric Scooter Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle

New Footage: Israeli Who Tried To Stop Sydney Terrorist Is In Critical Condition

Israeli Intelligence Flagged – And Ignored – Signs Of Impending Hamas Attack Hours Before Oct. 7 Massacre Began

2025 Has Been Israel’s Deadliest Year on the Roads in Two Decades with 443 Fatalities

Australian PM Albanese Pelted With Boos And Jeers As He Attends Chanukah Massacre Remembrance

“You Chareidim Should Be Burned One By One:” The Rosh Yeshivah’s Shocking Testimony

AG Seeks To Halt Funding For Yeshivos That Serve Overseas Students

Muslim Hero Who Saved Jewish Lives at Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre Branded a “Traitor” in Arab Media

DELUSIONAL? Trump Team Floats $112 Billion Plan to Rebuild Gaza as High-Tech Coastal Hub