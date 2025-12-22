NEW DETAILS: Sydney Terrorists Hurled Bombs At Crowd That Failed To Detonate

New details about the massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney were revealed by Australian media networks on Monday based on documents released by a Sydney court.

The documents revealed that during the massacre, the terrorists threw four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the crowd at the Chanukah celebration that failed to detonate.

The documents also revealed details about the preparations the terrorists engaged in before the attack and their “justification” for the massacre.

The terrorists carried out “firearms training” in late October and also recorded a video “justifying” the attack. In addition, “a number of relevant videos” were found on Naveed Akram’s phone, showing that he and his father “adhered to a religiously motivated violent extremism ideology.”

Another video features the terrorists sitting in front of an image of an ISIS flag holding firearms, with Naveed reciting passages from the Quran in Arabic.

The document states: “Following the recitation, both the accused and [his father] speak in English and make a number of statements regarding their motivation for the Bondi attack and condemning the acts of ‘Zionists.'”

“In this video, the accused and [his father] recite their political and religious views and appear to summarize their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack.”

According to CCTV footage recorded two days before the attack, on the evening of December 12, two males “believed to be the accused and his father” scoped out the Bondi Beach park.

After driving to the site, they got out of their car and walked along the footbridge, which they used as their position during the attack.

“Police allege that this is evidence of reconnaissance and planning of a terrorist act,” the court documents say.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)