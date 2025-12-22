CONGRATULATIONS: Tucker Carlson Crowned The 2025 Antisemite Of The Year

Podcaster Tucker Carlson has been named “Antisemite of the Year” by StopAntisemitism, citing his repeated use of a massive media platform to normalize, amplify, and legitimize antisemitic figures and narratives.

The designation follows months of backlash, particularly over Carlson’s October interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who has promoted conspiracy theories about “Jewish control” of American politics, media, and finance and has openly called for what he described as a “holy war” against Jews. During the interview, Fuentes praised Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, whose regime persecuted Jews, while Carlson himself attacked “Christian Zionists” for supporting Israel, describing them as having been overtaken by a “brain virus.”

“By an overwhelming vote margin, Tucker Carlson has been named StopAntisemitism’s 2025 Antisemite of the Year,” said Liora Rez, the organization’s founder and executive director. She accused Carlson of using “divisive, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric” and offering “glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists,” calling him “the most reviled Jew-hater of the past 12 months.”

StopAntisemitism said Carlson’s influence makes his conduct particularly dangerous, arguing that he often frames inflammatory questions in a way that allows guests to push antisemitic narratives while maintaining plausible deniability. The group also cited Carlson’s past praise of Holocaust revisionist Darryl Cooper, whom Carlson described as “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States,” despite Cooper’s claims minimizing Nazi intent to exterminate Jews and shifting blame for World War II onto Winston Churchill.

Carlson has also hosted figures who label Israel a “terrorist entity” and has repeatedly targeted pro-Israel Jewish conservatives, including commentator Ben Shapiro. StopAntisemitism said such rhetoric echoes the historic “dual loyalty” trope portraying Jews as disloyal Americans.

The Fuentes interview triggered a sharp split on the political right. Shapiro and other conservatives called for right-leaning institutions to cut ties with Carlson, while allies including Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts defended him.

StopAntisemitism warned that the consequences extend far beyond rhetoric. “Antisemitism is surging in the U.S. and abroad, and it is increasingly driven by people with powerful platforms—not just fringe extremists,” Rez said, warning that such narratives fuel real-world harassment, threats, and violence.

Carlson edged out other finalists for the designation, including MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell and conspiracy theorist Stew Peters, both of whom have made overtly pro-Nazi and Holocaust-denying statements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)