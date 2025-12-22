Advertise
Preparation For An Attack? Israel Warns U.S. About Iranian Missile Exercise

Billboards hung recently in Tehran with threats from Hezbollah against Israel. The posters state: "Towards the next war: Nahariya, prepare!"

Israel warned the Trump administration over the weekend that a missile exercise currently being carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile forces could be preparation for an attack against Israel, Axios reported.

One Israeli source quoted in the report said that intelligence shows unusual force movements in Iran. Similar concerns were raised six weeks ago, and nothing came of it. Nevertheless, the current approach in the IDF is to manage the risks in the most conservative manner possible, leaving no room for error or surprise.

“The chances for an Iranian attack are less than 50%, but nobody is willing to take the risk and just say it is only an exercise,” one Israeli source said.

At this stage, U.S. intelligence has no indication of an imminent Iranian attack.

The report added that IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called the commander of U.S. Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, two days ago and told him that Israel is concerned about the missile exercise.

Cooper, who was in Tel Aviv on Sunday, met with Zamir and other senior IDF officials to assess the situation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

