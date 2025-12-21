Jewish Merchant Arrested in Syria Likely to Be Freed as Family Raises Concerns of Antisemitism Over Arrest

A Jewish merchant arrested in Damascus earlier this month was brought before a Syrian judge for the first time on Sunday, as questions mount over the basis for his detention and concerns grow within Syria’s small Jewish community about possible religious discrimination.

Salem Hamdani, who has lived and worked in the Syrian capital for decades, appeared before an investigating judge more than 10 days after his arrest on suspicion of illegal antiquities trafficking, according to a source involved in the case who spoke to Israel’s Kan News. The judge postponed the hearing until early next week, the source said.

Syrian authorities have accused Hamdani of stealing archaeological items from the National Museum in Damascus. However, the same source said Hamdani has no known connection to the alleged theft and that the accusations are not supported by evidence presented so far.

The delay in formally advancing the case has worried Hamdani’s family, who fear he may have been detained because of his Jewish identity rather than any criminal activity.

The arrest has drawn rare public attention to Syria’s Jewish community, which has largely disappeared over the past several decades due to emigration, repression and war. Only a small number of Jewish residents are believed to remain in the country.

Alaa’ al-Din Kharub, the authorized representative for handling Jewish community affairs in Syria, said in an interview with the Syrian television channel Al-Yom that he expects Hamdani to be released on bail within days. “We expect him to be freed within three to four days at most, subject to trial, and to return to his store,” Kharub said.

He added that another detainee had wrongly attributed allegations to Hamdani because of his status as a well-known merchant and member of the Jewish community, claims he said were later found to be untrue.

Kharub said the case is now in the hands of an investigating judge in Damascus and that, following efforts by the Jewish community, Hamdani’s family has appointed legal counsel under the supervision of the community’s lawyer. He also urged authorities to consider Hamdani’s health while he remains in custody.

At the same time, Kharub voiced confidence in the Syrian judicial process, thanking Interior Minister Anas Khatab for what he described as a professional investigation and expressing belief that the court would be allowed to operate independently, without political pressure.

Kharub also said the Jewish community is seeking to keep the matter free of external intervention, emphasizing that it is an internal Syrian legal case.

The situation comes as the Syrian government attempts to project an image of stability and legal normalcy following more than a decade of civil war, even as human rights groups continue to document concerns over arbitrary arrests and due process in the country.

Hamdani remains in detention as the investigation continues, with his next court appearance expected early next week.

