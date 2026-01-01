IDF Major: “An Order Was Issued To Trample The Rights Of Chareidi Prisoners”

IDF officer (res.) Dovi Yudkin published a sharp warning on Thursday on his Facebook account regarding the treatment of Charedi prisoners in military prisons.

Yudkin, from Kfar Chabad, is the brother of Capt. Yisrael Yudkin, H’yd, who fell in the Gaza Strip more than a year and a half ago.

Yudkin stated that he chose to speak out publicly “just before a disaster happens,” saying that senior IDF commanders will not be able to evade responsibility if a detainee is seriously harmed, chalilah.

“I am warning just before the disaster happens, and when it does, none of those sitting at the top will be able to say, ‘My hands did not shed this blood,’” he wrote.

“In recent weeks, I’ve received dozens of appeals and very difficult graphic descriptions of what is happening on the ground.”

“By order of the Supreme Court and senior IDF levels, an order was given to humiliate and trample all the rights of the arrested Chareidim—to the point of lack of medical treatment for those staying in detention facilities, no phone calls to their families, and denial of the right to receive adequate legal representation.”

“The instruction was also given regarding Chareidim who came of their own accord to enlist in the IDF and are currently in the cellars and detention facilities of the military police.”

“The judicial system and the IDF leaders are brewing chaos here and waiting for the moment when a disaster happens to one of the detainees, which of course would greatly deepen the rift in Israeli society.”

“I am warning that if, chalilah, something happens to one of the Chareidi detainees, the country will burn as it hasn’t burned since its establishment.”

“The blood of Chareidim isn’t hefker.”

A Chareidi who commented on the post confirmed Yudkin’s report about Chareidim who chose to enlist, writing, “I have a brother who went to enlist and became a victim of the military police. He’s been in prison for three weeks because he chose to enlist!! He has a newborn and a four-year-old daughter and a wife who just gave birth and is about to collapse.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)