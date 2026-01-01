Jewish Community Attends Iranian Virtual Conference Honoring Qassem Soleimani On Sixth Anniversary of His Elimination

An international virtual conference commemorating the sixth anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani was held on Tuesday, as protests against Iran’s government continued across the country.

The event, titled “Soleimani’s School, the Logic of Resistance, and the Future of the Front of Truth,” focused on the legacy of Qassem Soleimani, the former head of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

Participants included Hacham Younes Hammami Lalehzar, described by Iranian media as a leader within Iran’s Jewish community, as well as representatives from groups aligned with Iran’s so-called “resistance front,” including Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and delegations from Iraq and Yemen. Speakers discussed what organizers described as Soleimani’s personal character and ideological legacy.

In remarks carried by local media, Hammami said that Soleimani’s conduct could be understood “through the actions of his enemies who killed him, and through the recent actions of the enemy against innocent people, women, and children.” He described Soleimani as possessing “noble conduct” and said his influence extended beyond Iran’s borders.

Hammami cited Soleimani’s role in regional conflicts, saying that when Yazidi and Assyrian communities in Iraq were attacked by Islamic State, Soleimani moved to assist them. He added that Soleimani’s actions were rooted in theological beliefs that, in his words, transformed religious faith into “humane behavior.”

He further said that while Soleimani was killed, his ideas endured. “The enemies succeeded in killing Haj Qassem, but they did not succeed in killing his way of thinking,” Hammami said, adding that these beliefs had spread throughout Iranian society and the wider region.

The conference took place amid ongoing protests in Iran over economic conditions and the sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial. Jewish communities in the country have maintained a low profile during the unrest, avoiding protest areas and exercising additional caution.

There has been no reported change in the daily lives of Jewish communities, the reports said. However, community members remain wary following earlier arrests of Jewish citizens who criticized the government after the “Lion’s Den” conflict. Most of those detainees have since been released, with one individual reportedly still in custody.

