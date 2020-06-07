Torah Umesorah Convention is live! Join free – Incredible Topics and Discussions that will give you Insights and Inspiration

Sponsored Content





Nothing rivals the energy at the annual Torah Umesorah convention – where hundreds of Mechanchim and Mechanchos gather from around the world gain from a year’s worth of insight, inspiration, and innovation in one weekend.

But this year, our lack of conventional convention affords us an unconventional opportunity.

For the first time, we bring the convention ToU!

Torah Umesorah invites parents to get a taste of the convention –

right in your living room.

Because now more than ever, we are all Mechanchim.

Tune in to the topics.

Listen to the lectures.

Invite the inspiration.

TODAYS SESSIONS INCLUDE:

COVID-19 and Chinuch 20 – What Have We Learned?

When a crisis of this magnitude hits, many of us are left wondering what the “after” will look like.

Even as we pine to get “back to normal,” a part of us rejects the notion that normal will – or should – ever look the same.

Is there a “new normal?”

What do we need to take with us from the life-altering experience?

Are we looking at another post-9/11 era of long-lasting change – or will the next tide blow in and mark COVID-19 just a distant memory?

Watch HaRav Elya Brudny and Reb. Rena Tarshish (for women) tackle the burning issues head-on and provide the clarity we so desperately need.

Have You Been Quarantined With a Quaranteenager?

Combine the teenage years of uncertainty with these times of uncertainty, and you have a volatile intersection of question marks.

Is it possible to nurture the independence they know they crave – while maintaining the discipline we know they crave?

How can we give them a sense of growth and fulfillment when their daily structure and social interactions are so lacking?

Mothers will be excited to hear from Reb. Aviva Feiner and Mrs. Shani Herzka as they check all the boxes on your parent-of-a-quaranteenager checklist: Clarity, insight, and targeted practical guidance.

