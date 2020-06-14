An Entire Community Left Bereft After the Loss of One Man

Sponsored Content





The Jewish people suffered a great loss on Motzei Shabbos evening, June 7th. In Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, Rav Shmuel Aharon Starik zt’l, just 58 years old, returned his soul to the Creator after battling Covid-19.





Rav Shmuel Aharon was the son of the revered Chassid, Rav Gershon Starik. Rav Gershon had a close relationship with the Rebbe of Toldos Aharon and was known for his infinite kindness, as he performed selfless acts of chessed on behalf of his community and for Klal Yisroel at large.





Following in his father’s footsteps, Rav Shmuel Aharon, also maintained close contact with the Rebbe of Toldos Aharon and spoke with him shortly before his passing. Rav Shmuel Aharon strived to make the most of every moment throughout his short life; and was motivated by a drive to help those around him. He was a member of the Toldos Aharon Chassidic court and was considered to be a leader of the community. Many members of his community relied on Rav Shmuel Aharon for financial support. Rav Shmuel Aharon would go through great lengths to provide for those in need, even when his own family was struggling.





Although he lived a mere 58 years, Rav Shmuel Aharon had accomplished more chesed than many do in a lifetime. It goes without saying, that a man so devoted to his community was also the driving force behind his own family.





Rav Shmuel Aharon was one of the first men in Yerushalim to be diagnosed with Coronavirus. Although his family and the community were shaken by his illness, they experienced Yeshua when their beloved community head recovered. It was extremely shocking and painful then, when Rav Shmuel Aharon was again diagnosed with the illness and lost his life shortly thereafter. He left behind 13 children, one of whom is still in Shidduchim. His wife and children mourn the loss of their husband and father, while the community mourns the loss of a great leader.





Rav Shmuel Aharon was buried on Motzei Shabbos, after a procession which began at 1:00am. He was taken through the Toldos Aharon community in Meah Shaarim, until he was laid to rest on Har HaZeisim.

Funds are being collected to help support Rav Shmuel Aharon’s family during this sorrowing time.







