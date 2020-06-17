Unique Opportunity From HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky; Find Your Zivug!

Sponsored Content





Davening at the kever of one of the great Tanaim, Rebbi Yonasan Ben Uziel, is commonly known as segulah for finding one’s zivug.

Rebbi Yonasan Ben Uziel was a talmid of Rebbi Hillel Hazaken and never married. As he neared the end of his life, he promised that anyone who came to his grave to daven for their bashert would have their tefilos answered. Since then, for generations, many Jews have flocked to his grave in order to pray for success in finding a suitable marriage partner.

Rebbi Yonasan Ben Uziel’s Yartheit is a particularly fulfilling day to daven near the graveside. Every year, on the 26th of Sivan, hundreds of people make the trek to Amuka, all with one goal in mind, to pray for themselves or people they know to get married.

This year, as Rebbe Yonasan Ben Uziel’s Yartzheit approaches, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita strengthened the powers associated with davening at Rebbi Yonasan Ben Uziel’s grave by blessing everyone that donates $180 to Yesomim and Almanos to be married at the end of this year. HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, along with other Gedolei HaDor, will also daven Tefilas HaShlah on the donors’ behalf on Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan. Additionally, HaGaon HaRav Chaim will send his sons-in-laws, Rav Yitzchok Kolodetsky and Rav Shraga Steinman to daven on behalf of the donors. Every single individual donor will merit personal tefilos from these Talmidei Chachamim.

Kupat Hair, also wanting to play their part in this unique opportunity, will be sending messengers to Amuka for 40 consecutive days in order to daven for all those who donated.

Take advantage of the rare opportunity HaGaon HaRav Chaim has given us! All those who donate should be blessed to build a Bayis Ne'eman BiYisroel.








