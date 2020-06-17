Ohel Sarala in Amuka

This Thursday, on the yahrtzeit of R’ Yonnason Ben Uziel who is buried in Amuka, is a day mesugal for shidduchim.
Ohel Sarala will be hosting a special Yom Tefillah at the home of Harav Chaim Kanievsky Shlit”a for all Ohel Sarala members.
At the same time, a minyan of 10 Ohel Sarala couples will be travelling to Amuka together with Harav Shraga Shteinman Shlit”a, son of Harav Ahron Leib Shteinman ZT”L, and say a special tefillah for each Ohel Sarala member, that they should find their shidduch very soon.
