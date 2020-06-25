Toiras-thon and Live Show On Yeshiva World News Next Week

Sponsored Content





Beginning this Monday, June 29th and continuing though Tuesday, June 30th, Mosdot Toiras Eliyahu, from Mexico City will be hosting a live broadcast featuring Gedolai Yisroel from around the world, along with the top fifteen international Jewish singers. The broadcast will be a monumental presentation giving chizzuk to the Torah world, and specifically to praise educators throughout the Jewish world.

This event will be a live broadcast for almost 24 hours, in two languages simultaneously, for the entire Jewish world.

Throughout the presentation, we will hear from Gedolai Yisroel such as HaGaon Rav Shmuel Kaminetsky, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, in addition to many other Gedolim. They will be directing their remarks to our devoted educators who are currently working harder than ever day and night to educate our children during this time of uncertainty.

Corona has affected our lives in so many ways. Education is unanimously one of the most important values, and can undoubtedly benefit from such an encouraging program.

The burden of educators has become much greater due to the Corona epidemic. Schools are closing, and even when they are open, much of the regular programming is different. Our educators are being challenged more than ever to continue their holy work, during these very difficult times.

Principals and educators throughout the world have been working tirelessly to create alternate frameworks and solutions for continuing to educate our children in the most effective ways possible. The burden left on their shoulders is very great.

For 24 hours, starting on Monday and going through Tuesday, the entire Jewish world, from all different sects, will join together through this live broadcast, where dozens of Jewish leaders will be heard.

Additionally, there will be a thrilling show, lasting for ten hours, with 15 famous Jewish singers, the Malchus Choir and the Arleh Nachshoni orchestra. There will be other special duets and surprises throughout the day. All with one purpose- strengthening the world of education at this time and saluting our educators.

The host and creator of this amazing initiative, Mosdot Toiras Eliyahu, is an institution which is impacting the world with its innovative curriculum. They are changing the face of the Torah world by opening a chariedi school, with high level Limudai Kodesh and secular studies.

The costs to fund an organization with these life changing goals are great. Even though the financial situation of the world is currently unstable, we have seen great comradery among Klal Yisroel, and are certain we can all come together to support this important endeavor.

