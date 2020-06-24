These Camps Are Opening This Summer. Shop For All Your Packing Needs Here





[COMMUNICATED]

Despite all the craziness of Covid-19, there are a number of summer camps that are still opening their doors this summer to allow children a much-needed break and adventure.

Just like in any year, kids need lots of different supplies for camp and a lot of parents may still be hesitant about venturing out to big stores to make the purchases they need. Here’s where the online store “Pack for Camp by Murray the Sockman” enters the picture.

Now, more than ever, parents are looking to buy what they need online and Pack for Camp offers all your camp essentials. You can order soft trunks, name labels, laundry accessories, clip-on-fans, egg-crate mattresses, shabbos lights, and more… without ever having to leave your house!

What’s more, is that Pack for Camp partners with many of the Jewish camps that are running this summer to offer everything on their packing lists. Check out this list of Pack for Camp partner camps that are planning to open:

Agudah Midwest

Bais Yaakov of the Rockies

Bonim

Emunah

Gan Israel Florida

Gan Israel Detroit

Lavi

Mesorah

Pioneers (Vermont)

Raninu

Romimu

Sternberg

Yagilu

If your camp is not on this list, you can check out the suggested boys and girls packing lists.

Standard Shipping in the Tri-State area takes up to 3 days on most items and up to 10 days for the rest of the country and there are expedited options available. You can also ship directly to camp if your camp allows it.

Pack for Camp offers high quality goods and competitive, fair prices, while giving camp families a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience. They offer free shipping in the US on orders over $99.

You’re also invited to visit our affiliate store in South Fallsburg, Murray’s Kosher Socks, which is open for the summer.







