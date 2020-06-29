In An Uncertain World, Help Return to Certainty

Sponsored Content





The past few months have been some of the most chaotic and uncertain in our lifetimes. From the pandemic to the social unrest to surreal summer planning, the unknown and unpredictable have left us all confused and unsure.





When the world is uncertain, we return to our certainty. When markets nosedive, we invest in the one sure thing: Torah Yiddishkeit.





Shuvu means return, return to our history, return to our future, return to our Neshama, return to our certainty..





As the world returns to reopening, Eretz Yisroel returns to its roots. When everything is turned upside down, more and more families turn to their heritage and return to their inherent spirit.





In a world of uncertainty

Shuvu is for certain.





Across Shuvu’s many campuses across Eretz Yisrael, school enrollment has increased manifold. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, when all of our lives have been turned upside down, Shuvu provides the surety of Torah.

Your partnership is crucial. Your support will bring the certainty of Yiddishkeit for now and for generations to come.





Shuvu was founded to shape and inspire the present and future of Eretz Yisroel. By providing thousands of families across all communities with the eternal foundations of our heritage, Shuvu has always provided generations with a continuum of certainty.





Now more than ever, as the world turns and realities change, we need you to help us provide even more certainty to combat these uncertainties.





If seeing is believing, the following video will make you believe in the Shuvu vision and compel you to partner in making it a reality.

It is imperative that Shuvu be able to meet the incredible, heartwarming and growing return of our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisroel. Every dollar you give will directly impact their spiritual and physical lives today, as well as for many, many generations to come. By changing a life now with your support, you will partner in building many strong and connected Jewish families forever.





Please go now to charidy.com/shuvu/usa and give for certain! Every dollar you give will be matched 4x. Together we will raise $1 Million for Shuvu and raise the entire Klal Yisroel.

Thank you for giving. Thank you for sharing. Thank you for empowering Shuvu to empower the present and future certainty of our people!







