Attention Boys: Showcase Your Talent! Join the Frenzy!





“Thrill of the Skill” is the first talent competition of its kind for boys ages 8-16! All you need to do to enter is submit a 1-3 minute video of your talent to [email protected], and you will be entered into the race to win up to $500 based on your performance, to be judged by a panel of talent aficionados.

Talents may include just about anything – from juggler to acrobat, musician to the impersonator, athlete to the magician, and anything in between – so use your creativity and wow the world! There will be one $500 First Place Winner, two $250 Second Place winners, and six (!) $100 Third Place Winners!

Winning entries will be featured on our exclusive CD available for purchase. Think of it as your gateway to fame!!!

The deadline for submissions is July 2. There is a $15 fee for entry, please include payment information with your submission.

All proceeds go to Tzedaka, Ma’aser money may be used.

Talent, let loose!!!

Submit to [email protected]. Please include name, age, contact information, and payment.







