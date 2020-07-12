New Degree Options For Men

Sponsored Content





Fresh off its successful launch of an MS ED and MSW program for men, Sara Schenirer has announced the introduction of a Master’s and Advanced Certificate Program in ABA for men.

“Our Special Education and Social Work programs enjoy widespread popularity. Students appreciate the fact that they can use their Yeshiva Degree to join the programs and the time is right to add ABA to our list of degree options,” explained Rabbi Elazar Meisels, Dean of Sara Schenirer.

To help students learn about their options and the Sara Schenirer Men’s programs, an ONLINE Open House is planned for Monday and Tuesday evenings, July 13th and 14th. Click here to register.

Rabbi Meisels shared that although historically Sara Schenirer has focused primarily on offering degree programs to women in the Orthodox community, over the past five years, they’ve added a men’s department and have witnessed a burgeoning interest in these programs.

“Our initial class for MS ED came together in response to communal demand without any advertising. A group of yeshiva graduates pleaded with us to start a program for them as well. Since then, we’ve graduated hundreds of young men who’ve gone on to earn NYS certification in Education and Special Education. These individuals are all working, earning respectable salaries, and making significant contributions to their families,” shared Mrs. Shoshanna Jaeger, director of the Special Education program.

“They appreciate the fact that the program is entirely online, tailored to their hectic schedules, and they can use their Yeshiva Degree. Their professors are outstanding, and they work with our students to ensure their success. Students can obtain loans to pay for the degree, and they can start working and earning a salary shortly after beginning the program.”

Social Work is another area that has seen enormous interest from men in the frum community.

“While traditionally the field of social work has attracted more women than men, today, men are in a unique position to contribute to the field. There is a great need for trained male social workers in the frum community. If you are looking for a meaningful, stable and impactful career – consider becoming a social worker,” said Rabbi Yosef Kalinsky MSW.

The degree program that is offered in partnership with the Wurweiler School of Social Work is of exceptionally high quality. It was designed with great sensitivity to the frum population. Professors are drawn from within the community, and the fact that it’s totally online, makes it very practical for frum men who usually have many things going on in their lives at the same time.

Professor Akiva Perlman, a recent and exciting addition as full-time professor to the MSW program explains what attracted him to the program. “As a frum male social worker, I am convinced that there is so much that we can add to the field and this program is truly an ideal way to earn one’s degree. The education is first-rate, the training is exceptional, and the graduates are noteworthy for their preparedness upon graduation.”

The field of ABA is another sound option for frum males. “The training is very manageable, the cost is relatively low, and the job market is very strong. ABA is still an emerging field and there are very few male ABA therapists. Jobs are plentiful and the rate of pay is very high. There’s a reason so many men are considering entering the field,” explained Rabbi Meisels.

“Another unique and attractive feature of all of these degree programs is that Yeshiva Degrees are acceptable for entry into the master’s programs. Students who are motivated by a desire for a stable career and reliable earning potential know that with hard work and siyata d’shmaya, they can earn valuable degrees and certifications. We are very supportive of our students and offer them a lot of assistance to ensure timely graduation and long-term success.”

Sara Schenirer is not a college and does not offer degrees. Instead, it partners with outstanding local colleges to offer all degree programs. Their college partners include Concordia College NY, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Manhattanville College, The College of Mount St. Vincent, and others.

“We choose our college partners very carefully,” shared Rabbi Meisels. “They must be very culturally sensitive, affordable, and interested in accommodating the needs of the frum community. Everything must be done according to Torah and proper hashkafah and our college partners work with us closely to ensure these things.”

Individuals who wish to learn more about these programs are invited to attend an ONLINE Open House this Monday and Tuesday, July 13th & 14th at 8:00 PM.

Because interest in the programs is very high, each Open House will focus on a different program. The Monday, July 13th Open House will be dedicated to the MSW Program, and Tuesday, July 14th, will be dedicated to the MS ED and ABA programs.

Running separate Open Houses will ensure that everyone will learn everything they need about their options and how we may be able to help them.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one or both of the Open House sessions, please email [email protected] and indicate which session/s you would like to attend.

All attendees of the Open House will also receive a $50 voucher good towards their application fee to Sara Schenirer.

Email [email protected] to register today.







