Touching Video: A Celebration of Triumph: A Siyum on Meschatas Baba Kama

Sponsored Content





This past Wednesday evening, the Yeshiva Ohr Naftoli of New Windsor celebrated its annual Siyium Hashana.

This was not just another Siyim Hashana.

This was testimony to the Chasivus Hatorah the bochurim have internalized, the Ahavas Hatroah the bochurim exude, and the shteiging in learning that was accomplished through the recent pandemic.

The smiles and simcha on all the faces of the bochurim, the sense of accomplishment and triumph, and of true shteiging and Aliyah was felt thru the whole evening.

As the Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Moshe Silbeberg expressed, during his Divrei Bracha at the Siyum, that the Kiddush Hashem that the bochurim made with their learning is the simcha tonight.

“This years siyum is not a siyum despite corona- rather we grew and shteiged from Corona!”

The Menahel, Rabbi Ahron Yosef Pitter, expressed that the siyum Hashana is time to look back and see the growth of the bochuim from the beginning of the year and how all the bochurim grew until the end of the year. It is a celebration of a complete year of total dedication and being “araeingetaten” in learning, no matter what comes our way.

The evening ended with a special address from the Yeshiva’s beloved President of the Board of Directors – R’ Yisroel Orzel. R’ Yisroel thanked all the Hanhalas Hayeshiva, Rebbim, and Administration for doing everything possible to ensure the bochurim continue growing and shteiging.

Mazel Tov!







