This program was developed when we began to emerge from the darkness that Covid-19 brought upon us. When we were able to finally absorb the full impact of what had happened, and what still is happening. As parents, we shoulder the responsibility of not only our own suffering and recovery, but the suffering and recovery of our children as well. But how do we guide them when we are so lost ourselves?

When the outbreak of Covid-19 hit our communities, the force of it was staggering. We lost so many precious and holy lives. Livelihoods were destroyed, investments disappeared and we all know firsthand the difficulties of distancing from extended family while remaining in complete lockdown with those closest to us.

Our pain and devastation is something that was unfathomable a few months ago. And yet, there is a ray of light. The medical world is making advances, in some states the virus is easing, the economy is slowly restarting. And on a personal level we are all emerging with a deeper sense of ourselves and our strengths than we ever had.

We chose to hold this program during the Nine Days as this is the epitome of Klal Yisroel’s collective time of mourning. And yet, it is brought down that Mashiach himself will be born on Tisha B’Av and this time of mourning will become the time of our greatest Simcha.

Through this program, Rabbi Dr. David Fox, the Director of Interventions and Community Education for Project Chai, and Rabbi Zev Leff, Shlita, Rav of Moshav Matisyahu and Rosh Kollel of Kollel Matisyahu, bring us the tools and the Chizzuk we so desperately need for ourselves and our children. You will come away with practical skills and knowledge of how to parent positively during a time of mourning and the strength and inspiration to see towards the sunlight of the morning after.

This program Nine Days Parenting Program Brought to You by Madraigos: Parenting through Mourning and the Morning After

