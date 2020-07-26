You Can Bring Achdus — Vayichan Worldwide Ahavas Yisrael Program

Sponsored Content





This Sunday, July 26th (5 Av), you can make history!

Take part in a program that can help bring the Geulah and strengthen achdus and ahavas yisrael!

Yeshivat Hakotel presents a third worldwide unprecedented achdus Torah learning program.

Sar HaTorah, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, has given his bracha to the program which features introductory remarks from Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky, rosh yeshiva of the Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Israel of America and Rav Asher Weiss, rosh kollel of Machon Minchas Osher L’Torah V’Horaah.

The program is headlined by nine of the world’s chief rabbis, over 100 senior roshei yeshiva, poskim and leading mechanchim and mechanchos from around the globe and from a broad hashkafic spectrum all speaking about topics related to ahavas yisrael and inyanei Tisha B’Av.





In addition to 80 shiurim, the program also includes virtual tours of the Beis HaMikdash and other places connected to the Churban as well as insights from psychologists on how to develop ahavas yisrael. In addition, the program offers interviews with noted Jewish personalities who discuss topics such as: chinuch and parents and children dynamics.

The Vayichan pre-Shavuos program had over 125,000 attendees which makes it the largest learning program since Har Sinai!

This time the program is taking place in parallel to a Hebrew program. Hundreds of thousands are iy”H going to learn together in an unprecedented display of achdus and ahavas yisrael!

Join the achdus movement and download a PDF with click boxes that take you to each shiur at VAYICHAN.COM.











