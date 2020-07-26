Israel: 61,388 Cases, 464 Deaths, IDF To Take Over Epidemiological Testing, PM: “No Magic Solution To COVID-19”





The Health Ministry reported 1,108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a number far lower than the almost 2,000 daily cases that have been reported in the past week but the lower number was due to the reduced amount of tests performed over the weekend.

The number of seriously ill patients rose to 329, of whom 100 are ventilated and the death toll has risen to 464.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about the battle against the coronavirus at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. “There are no magic solutions,” Netanyahu said. “It’s impossible to stop the pandemic without the personal responsibility of each and every one of you, the citizens of Israel. I must say that I see an improvement in behavior, but more is still needed: wearing masks, social distancing, personal hygiene, and avoiding crowds.”

Netanyahu said on Thursday that the new coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, will be given complete authority to battle coronavirus crisis.

“Prof. Gamzu has one major mission – to break the chain of infection,” the prime minister said “He will be given full authority for this goal in three areas – testing, epidemiological investigations, and quarantine. The government will make decisions on future lockdowns and restrictions in accordance with the policies that Prof. Gamzu will design.”

Prof. Gamzu stated on Sunday that following a meeting between him and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the responsibility for epidemiological investigations for coronavirus carriers is being transferred to the IDF.

The epidemiological testing system under the Health Ministry is on the verge of collapse due to a shortage of staff. According to a report last week, Israel has ten times fewer epidemiologists than other Western countries. The IDF is reportedly planning on hired 2,000 newly released IDF soldiers to be trained as contact tracers.

Netanyahu added that he and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz agreed to reduce the number of the Knesset’s coronavirus cabinet’s members to 10 from 16 to increase its efficiency. Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud), Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen (Blue & White), Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue & White), Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli were removed from the panel.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is replacing Netanyahu as the head of the cabinet and the remaining ministers on the panel are Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue & White), Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White), Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) and Science & Technology Minister Yizhar Shai (Blue & White).

Twelve people were arrested on Motzei Shabbos after violence ensued at protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem when protestors refused to disperse at the end of the night.

There were also reports of several anti-Netanyahu protesters who were violently attacked in separate incidents on Motzei Shabbos and Israel Police stated on Sunday that three people were arrested for attacking protestors.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







