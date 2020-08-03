Yaakov Singer with a song inspired by Torah learning “Hu Elokeinu”

Sponsored Content





Following the success of the release of his three singles, in addition to his latest live talk which explains the vital hidden spiritual message contained in the word LEFONECHO, Rabbi Yaakov Singer is proud to present his fourth single.

This new song titled “Hu Elokeinu” was composed by Rabbi Yaakov. One day while learning with his chavrusa they came upon a difficult Gemarah. While his chavrusa stood up to look for an explanation in a sefer, Reb Yaakov in a moment of spiritual inspiration while reviewing the Gemarah, started to hum the tune while chazuring. This niggun made its way in to the sweet words of the Gemara.

While alone in the Bais Hamedrash after the competition of the seder, this lively dance song was then sung by Reb Yaakov, until these words of Kedusha came to his mind with the yearning for the Geulah. He started to sing out “V’hu Yashmieinu Berachamov Sheinis, L’einei Kol Chai.” It is a song inspired by Torah learning. With Tisha B’Av behind us and Elul just weeks away, it’s time to be B’Simcha and ask Hashem to help us attain Teshuva M’Ahava. Hu Elokeinu was produced and arranged by the talented Hillel Kapnick.

Rabbi Yaakov Singer is no stranger to Jewish music. As a young boy he participated in the first Pirchei Choir album conducted by Rabbi Eli Teitelbaum A”H. While growing up he was always involved in music, inspired by the cantorial greats of yesteryear, attending their cantorial services, serving as an accomplished Baal Tefilla, singing at simchos, while also composing his own niggunim and Nusach Hatfilah compositions.

To listen to Rabbi Yaakov Singer’s music or download them FREE please visit his Soundcloud page:

https://soundcloud.com/yaakovsinger/hu-elokeinu

Rabbi Yaakov’s songs are also available for digital download on: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music and Spotify.

To reach Rabbi Yaakov Singer for comments or questions please email: [email protected]







