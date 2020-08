Sponsored Content





Shim Craimer and sons made a beautiful song in honor of the people and organizations that helped Israel though the worst of the coronavirus lockdowns. Leket Israel United Hatzalah of Israel and Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development mobilized staff, resources, and volunteers to provide emergent physical and spiritual assistance to thousands in lockdown.

Please take a moment to watch and share this incredible video of positivity.

