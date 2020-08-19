Looking to hire a Nurse Practitioner

Sponsored Content





ER Medical, PC is looking for a well-trained, qualified Nurse Practitioner, NP to join a multi-provider, busy, primary care, pediatric practice in central Brooklyn, serving primarily the Orthodox population. This job is for a candidate who is interested in forming a long-term relationship, caring for a stable and loyal patient population, starting immediately.

Extremely competitive salary and benefits, for the right candidate.

The office is a ½ block walk from the subway (3 train).

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $160,000.00 – $200,000.00 per year

ER Medical, PC: 864 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Please contact: Michael Furman

e:[email protected] | p: 718-208-1215







