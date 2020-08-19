You can master all of Hilchot Shabbat in a year!

Sponsored Content





Now debuting is the Sefer “Shabbat” compiled by Avichai Samimi, which provides a concise yet thorough rendition of these halachot le’maaseh according to Minhag Sepharadi.

The Sefer is divided according to daily study, comprised of 2 to 4 halachot each day. It is intended to serve both the novice and the advanced student, whether for personal use, to learn with one’s students, or together with one’s own family.

The Sefer took over 6 years to put together, and was given careful attention to its design and format for optimal learner experience. Such a project is quite innovative and we would like this Sefer to reach as many people as possible.

Dedications are available at a 100 dollars for each day of halachot, reserved towards the merit of your choice. You will be able to choose the desired date to dedicate, whether it be a regular day on the Hebrew calendar or for the first day of a Chag, a full months sponsorship, or even to dedicate the Sefer as a whole (Dedications for Chag, Month and for the whole Sefer vary, please inquire) . Every dedication will be written inside the Sefer, making the merit everlasting. Thousands of people around the world will be learning for the zechut of your desired dedication. Every dedication will receive a complementary Sefer.

Avichai is a Rabbinical Student currently pursuing Semicha in Yeshivat Ner Yisrael’s Kollel. The Sefer is endorsed by many Rabbonim, with numerous haskamot, including Harav Aharon Zakay, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivat Ohr Yom Tov, Yerushalayim. The Sefer is adapted from the Sefer Hashabbat Ve’Hilchoteihah by Harav Aharon Zakay.

To inquire about a dedication for a Chag, a month or for the whole Sefer, please email: [email protected]

For a daily sponsorship of a 100 dollars, please use the link below to be directed to the Paypal link.

https://paypal.me/ShabbatTheSefer?locale.x=en_US

(Please make sure to add in the note the Hebrew day you would like to sponsor, for what cause or for whom you’d like to sponsor and your name and a contact number please. In addition please use “friends and famil”y when making a payment on Paypal in order to avoid any additional charges)

For ex. For Iluy Nishmat Yehuda ben Baruch, 9th of Tammuz by Mr. So-and-so and contact information

For the Hatzlacha of So-and-so Family, 14th of Iyar by Mr. So-and so and contact information







