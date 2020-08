Sponsored Content





The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features an interview with Rabbi David Sutton, author of a new commentary on Beis HaLevi on Bitachon.

Rabbi Sutton, of the Yad Yosef Torah Center in Brooklyn, shares fascinating details about the manuscript of the Beis HaLevi that remained in a suitcase for 100 years!

He also discusses the impact of his own great rabbis, while shedding light on what bitachon is – and what it is not. You will not want to miss this 20+ minute engaging conversation.