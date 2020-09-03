Watch Now! Joseph Who Loved the Sabbath

Sponsored Content





The amazing-There is no escape story of Joseph who loved the Sabbath.

In this story we hear how Joseph receives the great wealth of his evil rich neighbor, thanks to his meticulous and respectful observance of the Sabbath.

The rich man tries to protect his property, but his very actions lead to the transfer of all his possessions to Joseph. The story is based on traditional texts, Talmud Shabbat 119. Aside from the basic and original story, viewers will become engulfed by a quality drama from ancient times: the rich man and his relationship with his neighbors; the stargazer and his miraculous remedies; the fishermen the-in time of crisis; and the heart of the story incredible conduct of Joseph who loved the Sabbath.

