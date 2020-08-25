Choshuve Rebbi Left in Debt

Sponsored Content





Aron Schweitzer is a choshuve member of the Belzer kehila and beloved kindergarten Rebbi in Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal Canada. We were all shocked and saddened when his wife suddenly passed away at the young age of 55. She had ran a home daycare which was a big source of income for the family. Reb Aron is now left, not only grieving the loss of his wife, but with debts up to 50 thousand dollars which has accumulated over the years, plus the costs of the kevurah. Reb Aron has been an integral part of our community for so many years and contributed to the kehal in many ways.

The LEAST we can do for him is ease his financial burden. Please contribute and may we only share in simchos.

ידידנו החשוב המחנך הרה”ח ר’ אהרן שוויצער שליט”א מחשובי אנ”ש, שטייט יעצט פיל מיט חובות פון די לעצטע יארן, און יעצט ליידער איז זיין ווייב אוועקגענומען געווארן פון די וועלט, וואס זי האט געהאט א גרויס חלק אין די פרנסה אין שטוב, ווילן מיר בעטן אין נאמען פון די רבנים, יעדער זאל נעמען א חלק אין ארויסהעלפן בעין יפה. בזכות המצוה זאלט איהר געבענטשט ווערן מכל טוב וטוב.







