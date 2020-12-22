Experience An Inspiring Year At The New Seminary and Explore The Field of Speech Therapy

Adelphi University – “As a scholarly community, Adelphi’s College of Education and Health Sciences is committed to providing educational opportunities for professional growth by creating authentic academic and field experiences, cultivating respect for the diverse population we serve, embracing ethical practices, and preparing our students to become reflective change agents through research, collaboration and leadership.” From the Adelphi University website.

Communication Sciences and Disorders

“Providing students with a strong understanding of the connections between the scientific bases of our discipline and its clinical practices is our mission. We strive to prepare the finest professional and ethical research-based clinicians who can assess and treat children and adults with communication disorders within our scope of practice and from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.” From the Adelphi University website

Please go to the Adelphi University website to learn more about the M.A. in Communication Disorders: Speech-Language Pathology. Discover why the Adelphi University program stands out as one of the best in the country.





Why choose the profession of Speech-Language Pathology?

Among the attractions of the field is the fact that it comes with a good deal of flexibility, allowing speech-language pathologists (SLPs) to make their profession fit their lives. According to one ASHA survey of SLPs and audiologists, 92 percent of respondents “were satisfied or very satisfied with their career choice” – in part because the work is engaging, exciting, and challenging.

What is the role of SLP’s?

They evaluate, diagnose, and treat people with speech, language or swallowing difficulties. They work with many types of patients, encompassing the entire life span – from babies through adults. Their clients include babies who have trouble swallowing, children with language delays, people who speak with a stutter and stroke victims who are relearning to speak.

In what type of setting do SLP’s work?

The field offers many avenues for success and satisfaction, in a wide variety of settings. SLPs often work as part of a collaborative, interdisciplinary team, which may include teachers, physicians, audiologists, psychologists, social workers, physical and occupational therapists, and rehabilitation counselors.

What is the job outlook for speech pathologists?

Employment for SLPs has been projected to grow 27 percent from 2018 to 2028. This is much faster than the average for all occupations.

What does The New Seminary SLP Program provide?

The New Seminary, in affiliation with Adelphi University is offering the Masters in Communication Speech Disorders (Speech-Language Pathologist). Adelphi University is ranked as one of the best speech programs in the country.

Application Process: For students to join this cohort at Adelphi University and be considered by the University for their Graduate Program, they must first be accepted to the Seminary. To apply for admission call the Seminary at 718.769.8160 or visit our website thenewseminary.org