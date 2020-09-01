The Yeshiva Program in Brooklyn Customized for You

Sponsored Content





If you are looking for a Beis Medrash yeshiva for this Zman, Yeshivas Ruach HaTorah is the right place for you. Located in the heart of Flatbush, Yeshivas Ruach HaTorah has been connecting bachurim with learning, Rebbeim and friends for almost 20 years. With individualized programs and dormitory facilities, every bachur will find his place, whatever his personal needs or level of learning. Our uniquely inspiring ruach radiates both inside and outside of the Beis Medrash. Shabbos and Yom Tovim are infused with soul, spirit and song. This is not a yeshiva that you live in– it’s a yeshiva that lives in you! To be part of it all, call us @ 347.525.8643, WhatsApp 718.552.6361 or email [email protected]







