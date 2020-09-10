A Gadol Hador’s Talmid Just Got Married. But There’s Bad News

Sponsored Content





Not everyone will have the privilege of mastering Shas in their lifetime. According to the Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Yitzhok Scheiner, shlita, Avraham Moshe Yavrov has already done that and he is only 23. He has even authored books on Shas and Halacha. When one considers that he lost his father at 13, his accomplishments in learning are the more incredible.





Recently, Avraham got married to Devora, a girl from a family of Yirei Shamayim. His mother, a widow with 10 kids, had a hard time paying for the wedding. At one point, it looked like the wedding wouldn’t be able to take place but with Hashem’s help last minute, she was able to provide a beautiful wedding for her son, giving the family a welcome respite from their usual hardships.





After the wedding, the chassan’s hardships continued. Both he and Devora are disabled and unable to work. Despite living a simple life in Bnei Brak, they lack the basics needed to start married life. They also owe the bank a lot of money. Rav Scheiner recently wrote an Hashkama, testifying to the great mitzvah of supporting a Chasson who is an orphaned Talmid Chacham. He says that the merit of this mitzvah will protect all those who donate and he gives a bracha that donors will have abundant wealth, health and happiness all the days of their life!

All donations are tax deductible and no amount is too small. Click here to learn more.







