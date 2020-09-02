A Stressful Engagement: Beloved Lakewood Kallah Desperately Needs Our Help

Sarah* grew up in a very modest home in Lakewood with just the very basics. Over the years, the financial situation of her large family grew worse until last year their home was foreclosed and the bank was threatening eviction.
The family’s dire financial straits are due to serious health issues and physical disabilities.
Baruch Hashem, two months ago, Sarah got engaged!
The wedding is scheduled for October 20th BeEzras Hashem.
Engagements are supposed to be a happy and joyful time. Less than 50 days away, the family does not have a penny to contribute toward Sarah’s chasuna expenses. Instead of happiness, Sarah and her family are experiencing severe anxiety.
Sarah, with her small salary, is unable to purchase all she needs nor can she pay for her own wedding.
Your donation will go towards a modest hall and the purchasing of basics that every Kallah needs to start a new home.
Now, during Elul and before Rosh Hashana, is a special time to give Tzedakah! צדקה תציל ממות!
Please open up your hearts to this special cause and may Hashem repay you many times over.
All donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be emailed to you.
Below is a letter from Rav Yoel Amoyelle, the family’s Rabbi.
*name changed to protect privacy