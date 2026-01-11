FLATBUSH: NYPD, Assisted By Shomrim, Arrest Suspect Following Attempted Robbery

A suspect was arrested by the NYPD with the assistance of Flatbush Shomrim volunteers following an attempted robbery in the Flatbush neighborhood.

Sources tell YWN that Shomrim volunteers initially observed and discreetly followed four suspicious individuals in the area. Shortly thereafter, the group attempted to rob a victim near the intersection of Kings Highway and East 16th Street. The group reportedly confronted the victim and demanded his expensive coat.

FLATBUSH SCOOP reported that one of the suspects was in possession of a knife, although the victim did not personally see a weapon during the encounter. The victim later told authorities that the suspects threatened to kill him if he refused to remove his jacket.

As the suspects fled the scene, Shomrim volunteers and the NYPD intervened. Two of the suspects managed to escape. A third suspect was detained but later released by police at the scene. Following a brief foot pursuit, the primary suspect was ultimately apprehended by NYPD officers at Avenue P and East 17th Street.

He was taken into custody.

