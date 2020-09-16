Sar Hatorah’s Brocho and Appreciation of Shas Yiden

In response to recent developments at Shas Yiden and to his requests, Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a, was moved to write a special brocho to Shas Yiden and its supporters. “As the new year approaches, I extend my brochos to all those who support the Shas Yiden Kollel Network.”



A Million Blatt Minimum in 5781

As the Nasi of Shas Yiden, he is immensely proud the increase of avreichim geonim to 74. With each completing a minimum of 13.555 blatt a year, Shas Yiden avreichim will complete at least 1,003,070 blatt in 5781! The Sar Hatorah extolls the prowess and capabilities of the Shas Yiden avreichim geonim – “incredible talmidei chachomim of great stature, who are able to study and complete the entire גפ”ת (Gemora, Peirush (Rashi), Tosfos) – every year, diligently and with thorough understanding.”

‘Rav Chaim’ has had numerous opportunities to test and speak to the avreichim, at least once a year, when they crowd into his home where he offers them refreshments, a warm smile, and then ‘gets down to Torah business’. “They have visited with me numerous times and I have tested them on Shas. They were amazing with their incredible knowledge of the entire Shas, in depth and in breadth.”

Requested TWO New Kollelim This Last Year

In acknowledgement of the unique Shas Yiden system of learning that enables completion of Shas five times in the course of a year – getting to know Shas, Rashi and Tosfos by heart, plus completing the entire Mishnayos which are not in Shas Bavli. At one of the annual farhers after asking questions from each masechto, one by one, after a complex ‘trick’ question, the Sar Hatorah exclaimed: “Zei kennen Shas!” (They know Shas!) Not surprising that the Sar Hatorah writes in his brocho:

“This year, in response to my request to open additional such kollelim in Israel and abroad, two were opened – in Beitar and London.” The new Rosh Kollel of Shas Yiden (London) is Hagaon Harav Avraham David Olevsky, formerly one of the avreichim geonim at Shas Yiden (Yerushalayim).

The Most mehudar Yissachar-Zevulun Partnership Pact

“Praised are they who merit to support the Shas Yiden Kollel Network by entering the most mehudar Yissachar-Zevulun partnership pact.” Unique to Shas Yiden, is that the learning for such a partnership in the entire Shas, both in olam hazeh and continued in olam haba, can be completed in the period of just one year.

“I bless them that in the merit of such support, all the wishes of their hearts will be fulfilled for the good, with brocho and hatzlocho in all matters, and for a good and sweet year. They shall be blessed with all the brochos written in the Torah – for good parnosso, refuah and yeshu’os until the coming of the Righteous Redeemer – amen. With blessing for a כתיבה וחתימה טובה – Chaim Kanievsky.

