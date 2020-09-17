Fragile Maayan – tracheotomy Surgery: Needs 24/7 Care!

My neshoma is here on earth is to teach people Emunah and allow them to do mitzvos! With my recent TRACHEOTOMY, BROKEN FEMUR, AND BONES SO FRAGILE THAT I MUST BE TURNED OVER BY 2 PEOPLE LEST SOMETHING BREAKS, IMMA AND ABBA CRITICALLY NEED ROUND-THE-CLOCK NURSING HELP FOREVER, TO SAVE MY LIFE. I can’t live in the hospital. A child like me desperately needs to be home with loving family and parents if ONLY to ensure my SAFETY. A SLIGHT INATTENTION, OR WRONG MOVE, CAN CAUSE LIFE OR DEATH CONSEQUENCES.

Hakadosh Baruch Hu did not give me the ability to speak, but Imma will tell you what happened:“Our precious daughter Maayan just underwent a TRACHEOTOMY SURGERY in order to allow her to breathe properly – as she had a COLLAPSED LUNG with SERIOUS ONGOING PNUEMONIA. The NEW BREATHING MASK WAS NOT working for Mayaan. Quickly my mother’s instinct alerted me to call Medical Poskim who advised to have a Tracheotomy surgery. Baruch Hashem, the surgery was done quickly, with good results.

After 7 HOSPITAL TRANSPORTS we also requested an x-ray until they couldn’t push it off any longer, and we discovered her FEMUR BONE WAS BROKEN. A month later, we are able to go home, but we need a special “home crane.” We have it, Thank G-d will BUT, we WILL NEED HOUSE RENOVATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION NECESSARY FOR HER SAFTETY AND WELL BEING. WE NEED A GENERATOR, because without it, Mayaan could stop breathing. Thank G-d we weren’t home when electricity went out last week.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

MOST IMPORTANTLY, MAAYAN is in CRITICAL NEED OF ROUND-THE-CLOCK NURSING SUPPORT via TWO SEPARATE AIDES. FOR MAAYAN, it is the YOMIM NORAIM EVERY DAY! Thus, once again we need to turn to you, Am Yisroel, please HELP US TO KEEP OUR DAUGHTER ALIVE! Without your support, there is no we way we could carry on!

”I know Hashem is hugging me because I heard my Imma pray in the nature promenade outside the hospital, “Hakodosh Baruch Hu, if You could sustain each and every tree that’s been standing here for a century, how much more important must it be to You that You can sustain a human being, my dear daughter. I trust You Hashem. I trust You.””May you be blessed abundantly THIS ROSH HASHANA for your charitable donation!

“Yochanon and Devorah Hadassah Liebermann and of course Maayan.

More Background on Mayaan’s condition & TAX deductible ways to give:

Maayan was born a healthy and adorable girl, but at age 3 her medical mysteries began and thrust her into the devastating world of Batten’s Disease which is a rare neurological disease that has robbed Maayan of her vision, all her muscle use and mobility, with epilepsy and severe lung disease included. Sadly her life is filled with machines, medications, seizures in daily life, or death episodes which require her to have 24 HOUR monitoring. Open your hearts. Donate. Share our campaign.

This campaign is under the auspices of Rabbi Aaron David Neustadt, shlit”a, K’hal Chassidim, Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, Israel. Brachos and haskamos from Rav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a, Rav Shmuel Steinhaus, shlit”a, Yavniel, Israel

YOUR DONATION: Fund is managed by Yad Eliezer via The Chesed Fund. **There are NO FEES. ALL FUNDS are directed to Maayan’s care.

>>>You will receive a tax-deductible receipt for your donation.

OTHER METHODS TO DONATE:

International Credit Card through this Chesed Fund ABOVE, If paying by credit card, there is a 2.9% processing _Tax deductible email receipt automatically issued by Chesed Fund.

NO PROCESSING FEES FOR THE FOLLOWING METHODS:

US Checks: There is no processing fee if donating by check. Checks can be made out to “Yad Eliezer” Mail checks to: Maayan Campaign ℅ S. Kleinman 316 7th Street, Lakewood NJ 08701Israel Checks can be made out to “Yad Eliezer” Mail checks to: Yochanan Liebermann, Maayan Campaign, 41 Nahar Hayerkon, Ramat Beit Shemesh, ISRAELCanadian checks Contact Yochanon. Info below.Pay by phone with Isracard: Please call 058-687-7123Wire For details go to: https://www.kavconnect.com/maayan

For more info and rabbinical verification: https://www.kavconnect.com/maayan and http://wellspringsofmaayan.com/donation-information-for/

CONTACT INFO

Yochanon: From US: call /whatsapp 011-972-58-687-7123 From Israel: 058-687-7123

Email: [email protected]

To learn more about Maayan: https://www.kavconnect.com/maayan and https://wellspringsofmaayan.com

