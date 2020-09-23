It Looks Like a Clothing Shop, It’s Run Like a Clothing Shop, but it’s a Holy Place.

This video will move you.

CLOTHES MAKE THE CHILDWardrobes + warmth.Dresses + dignity.Clothes + confidence for 9,000 children a year.

Because for so many children, new clothing is about so much more than just dresses and suits.

It’s about dignity. Self-esteem. Confidence.

Bobbie’s Place opened 22 years ago in a Brooklyn basement with a few Rubbermaid bins of used clothing. But as the demand grew, so did the movement.

Now, Bobbie’s Place has impressive operations in five cities, distributing over 9,000 brand new children’s outfits and coats per year.

What lies behind the frosted storefront doors with the nameplate “Bobbie’s Place?”

Same styles as their neighbor next door. Same fun and happy shopping experience.

Minus the cash register.

These children deserve to feel just like everyone else –

and these families deserve a Yom Tov season filled with simcha, not stress.

Help Bobbie’s Place provide beautiful new clothing – and make the child.

With much gratitude for all you can contribute,

Michal & Avi Schick

SPONSORSHIPS:

$1800 sponsors clothing & winter coats for an entire family for a full year

$1000 sponsors shabbos & Yom Tov clothing for an entire family for a full year

$500 sponsors winter coats & clothing for an entire family for one yom tov

$360 sponsors clothing for an entire family for one yom tov

$180 sponsors clothing & a winter coat for a teen

$100 sponsors shabbos & Yom Tov clothing for a teen

$50 sponsors a shabbos outfit for a child

$36 sponsors a winter coat for a child

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.