And What Can We Say?

It was a Simchas Beis Hashoeva like none other. The G’dolei Yisroel gathered together in joy and kedusha to dance with Ezer Mizion’s special holy children. They were surely joined by the melachim on high.

As the last notes still reverberated in the air, Rav Chananya Chollak, Founder of Ezer Mizion, walked Rav Shteinman to the car.

Still smiling, the gadol hador, the one upon whose shoulders the global Jewish community leans, asked Rav Chollak the following question. “I am getting on in years. Soon I will have to meet with the beis din shel ma’alah.

What zchussim can I bring with me? Please, Chananya, please allow me to be a partner in the work of Ezer Mizion.”

Rav Chollak looked in awe at the godol who made himself available at all times when issues came up with the organization and, needless to say, agreed.

Rosh Hashona is almost upon us. We all need zechusim.

Ezer Mizion continues to do so much for Klal Yisroel.

Whether it is the bone marrow registry saving lives of cancer patients around the world, services for the special child, the Holocaust survivor, the mentally challenged, or the disabled. Ezer Mizion is always there.

We must say “yes!” to the organization that doesn’t say “no”.

Donate Now and partner with Ezer Mizion:

https://www.ezermizion.org/partnerywna.html