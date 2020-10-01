An Auspicious Start to the New Year Final Delivery of Apartments Begins at Jerusalem Estates

The year draws to a close with a rush of animated activity at Jerusalem’s star development. Just this week, Jerusalem Estates publicized receipt of the final approval for occupancy- right in time for the new year. The company representatives were proud to bring news of the requisite Certificate of Occupancy for the first 4 buildings at Jerusalem Estates: Building 2, Hakad; Building 3, Hadekel; Building 12, Hanevel; and Building 13, Hagavia.

In light of the receipt of the permits, occupancy will begin in earnest. The first set of families have already received their keys and been accorded their apartments, ready to enjoy a magnificent living experience and the fulfillment of an historic dream, right in the heart of Yerushalayim. The hardworking team has worked hard to reach this historic milestone, establishing an ethereal quality of luxury living and leaving an impressive mark on the city’s skyline.

As conveyed in an exclusive company missive, the team at Jerusalem Estates welcomes in the new year with the fervent hope to see Yerushalayim restored to its former glory, speedily in our days.

If you would like the rewarding experience of acquiring everlasting history, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visitwww.jerusalemestates.com



