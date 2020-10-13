She’s getting married Tomorrow and still does’t have the funds to pay for her wedding – Please Help Her Now

“The Kallah can be considered a ‘Lebedige Yesomah’,”

says Rav Marmerosh of Shikun 3 in Bnei Brak.

This Kallah’s biological father does not have the means to contribute to her wedding expenses. The Chosson’s parents are likewise unable to contribute much. Although her mother’s husband, Rabbi Yisroel Meir Pechter took upon himself to help her as much as possible, he cannot do it alone.

As such, she is Klal Yisroel’s Kallah, and it is up to us to help her out.

Dear friend, please open your hearts and wallets, and contribute generously to help this Chosson and Kallah set up their new home. It is well known that the mitzvah of Hachnosas Kallah is a Segulah for Refuah, according to the Steipler Gaon ZT”L. Generous participation in this Mitzvah will surely be a source of Bracha for you and yours in the coming year and beyond.​

Donations by check payable to Keren Simchas Nisuin, Inc. can be mailed to:

Keren Simchas Nisuin, Inc.

Attn: Pechter Fund

1274 49th Street, # 406

Brooklyn, NY 11219