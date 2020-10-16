Rare Opportunity: Met Council Opens Up Affordable Senior Housing In Brooklyn

For the first time in five years, Met Council is opening up the list for their 100% affordable senior housing at one of the beautiful buildings in Canarsie’s “Council Tower Village.” Seniors will now be able to apply for this 122-unit, 12 story building with exceptional amenities including a laundry room, community room, park-esque grounds with gardens and 24-hour building and security staff and pay very low rents.

“We are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity for senior New Yorkers to live in a wonderful and thriving community in Brooklyn,” said David G. Greenfield, CEO of Met Council. “This building is beautifully maintained in a wonderful neighborhood and this is a limited opportunity for seniors to access affordable housing. Seniors that interested in should apply right away because it is first-come first-served.”

The application for housing is now open and can be found at Metcouncil.org/housing. The application is open to seniors who are 62 and above at time of application with a maximum income of $23,900 for a one-person household and $27,300 for a two-person household Seniors pay no more than 30% of their adjusted gross income with the average rent for those living on Social Security at approximately $424 a month. Met Council encourages people from all backgrounds and ethnicities to apply and encourages applicants to get on the waiting list as soon as possible.

Met Council on Jewish Poverty owns and operates 19 buildings of affordable housing across New York City. Met Council has developed hundreds of units of federally financed housing low-income independent elderly individuals and couples. The projects were financed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 202 Program and grants from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. The operating costs of the building are supported by tenant rents and Federal Section 8 funds. Council Tower IV is part of three Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Council Towers that form a cohesive community of over 400 seniors who enjoy access to a wide range of services and programs facilitated by Met Council and the staff of the Jewish Community Center of Canarsie, conveniently located in the Towers’ complex.

While Met Council will continue to accept applications, the waiting list is determined on a first come first serve basis. Please make sure to mail in your application as soon as possible to ensure that you get a good spot on the waiting list. Due to government regulations, applications can only be mailed via first-class mail and cannot be delivered in person. You can download an application from Met Council’s website at www.metcouncil.org/housing and mail it to Council Towers IV HDFC c/o Met Council 77 Water Street, 26th floor New York, NY 10005.