Save The Widow And Her Young Orphans! Gila is a widow who lost her husband just a year ago!

Gila is a widow who lost her husband just a year ago!

He suffered from Cancer for 3.5 years with 2 young children.

A few months after he passed away, her 3rd child was born.

Gila is now raising her 3 young children alone!

Now all the responsibilities are suddenly on her shoulders.

While taking care of her 8 month year old baby and her 5.5 year old son who has hearing difficulties.

At the end of every exhausting day after taking care of her family SHE IS ALONE AGAIN!

With no one beside her to share what she is going through.

With all this burden suddenly on her shoulders, Gila can not work anymore, yet she still needs to pay her bills!

She needs clothing for the growing children, diapers, baby food, and baby gear for her baby.

There are also tremendous expenses for her son with hearing difficulties, for special treatments and methods to help him stay on his age level like all his other friends.

Please open your hear to this young family!

Help them get through this difficult time.

To donate by phone (hotline): 732-344-4494 (Keren #10141)

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “PALKOWITZ FAMILY #10141”

For Zelle / PayPal: [email protected]

Click Donate to see more ways to send your donation.

