Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld! Starting This Monday!

Topics: Positive practical discipline, connecting with your child, understanding your child’s physical and emotional needs, maintaining a positive home





Dates: Monday evenings, 8 Classes beginning October 26 through December 8

Time: 8:45-9:45 PM

Location: Teleconference/ Zoom

Recordings available!





Mrs. Esti Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 12 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped 100s of mothers transform their homes & improve their relationships with their children.





Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.





For information or to register: (call/ text)- 718-578-2128, or (email)- [email protected]





Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.

Part 2 for Alumni on Sibling Dynamics and Ruchniyus will begin on October 28