Frum man Diagnosed with Tumor, Family Shocked

I have a tumor ר”ל and my wife is impaired!
To my fellow yidden, rachmanim bnei rachmanim With Hashem’s help I was able to marry off 3 children.
Recently I was diagnosed with a tumor r”l which must be treated in a timely manner.
My wife became impaired recently, and cannot deal with the emotional care of our special needs children at home.The medical bills are enormous.
May Hashem pay you midda keneged midda and provide you with health and peace of mind for you and your family always.
ישראל יעקב בן דבורה & זהבה גולדה בת מרגליות
Please mention me in your prayers, תזכו למצוות