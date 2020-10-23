EMERGENCY TEHILLIM AND CHIZUK EVENT FOR RABBI ALTER SHMUEL GREENBERG THIS MOTZAI SHABBOS- OCTOBER 24th AT 9PM

DailyGiving.org, Chazaq, and TorahAnytime.com will be sponsoring an emergency Tehillim and Chizuk program for the speedy and complete recovery of Rav Alter Shmuel ben Chava Leah. Rabbi Greenberg is the Morah D’Asra of the Young Israel of White Plains, Mashgiach of Yehivas Ohr HaChaim in Queens and he serves as a member of the Rabbinical Council of DailyGiving.org alongside Harav Moshe Tuvia Lieff, Harav Herschel Schachter and Rabbi Paysach Krohn. Rabbi Greenberg is in critical condition with COVID-19 and he desperately needs our help.

The program is scheduled for this Saturday night, October 24th at 9PM, and will be broadcast by Torah Anytime. You can watch live at torahanytime.com/tehillim or access the program by phone by calling 718-298-2077, extension 40.

Featured speakers for the program, who are all close friends of Rabbi Greenberg, will be Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum, Posek and Rav of Congregation Nachlas Yitzchok, Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg, Rav at the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center of Cedarhurst, and Rabbi Paysach Krohn, speaker, author, and mohel.

Co-sponsors of the event include the Young Israel of White Plains, Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim, NASCK (National Association of Chevra Kadisha), Meaningful Minute, and Westchester Hebrew High School.

May the merit of our Torah learning, Tzedaka and Tefilos help provide a complete recovery for Rabbi Greenberg.