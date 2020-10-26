A cry from a Kalah a יתומה

Dear brothers and sisters,

I live in Yerushalayim and I come from a family of 15 children, bli ayin hora. My mother was niftar a while ago and my father had to raise our family alone.

With great appreciation to Hakadush Baruch Hu, I am going to be married TONIGHT, Monday night. But my father does not have any money to pay for even a simple wedding.

I worry day and night and cry, “where will my help come from?”

Please, dear brothers and sisters and have compassion and help me pay for the wedding.

Your donation will take me out of severe distress and will assist me in having a dignified wedding.

Harav Hagoen Yeshoua Asher Kahana, Rav of the Eida Hachariedes, knows my family and can confirm my circumstance.

Compassionate dear brothers and sisters, please help this bride in preparation for her wedding day. It is impossible to stand aside and see the tears of the bride and her whole family.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

The bride promises that she will בלי נדר to pray on the day of her חופה, for anyone to help her prepare for her big day.

Hashem promises אם אתם מרחמים על שלי. אף אני ארחם על שלכם “if you have mercy on mine. I too will take pity on yours “

We should merit the coming of Moshiach speedily in our days.

