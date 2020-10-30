National Yom Tefillah this Monday! Children, Men and Women!

TINOKOS SHEL BEIS RABBAN
Elementary-age Talmidim and Talmidos
Rebbeim and Moros should please introduce the saying of Tehillim by explaining to their classes the current need for tefillah, and then join together, via tele-conference, with children from across the nation to say Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, followed by אחינו כל בית ישראל.
Call-In Numbers
319-527-4510
774-298-9022
857-314-9244
Session #1
For Eastern and Central Time Zones
11:00 am Eastern Time (10:00 am Central Time)
Session #2
For Mountain and Pacific Times
11:00 am Mountain Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)
—————————————-
MESIVTOS, BATEI MEDRASH AND BAIS YAAKOV HIGH SCHOOLS
After Aleinu of Shacharis, say Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב.
BATEI KNESSES
We ask minyanim to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, after Shacharis.
WOMEN
Women are also encouraged to add Avinu Malkein and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, in their daily tefillos on this Yom Tefillah.
