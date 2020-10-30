National Yom Tefillah this Monday! Children, Men and Women!

TINOKOS SHEL BEIS RABBAN

Elementary-age Talmidim and Talmidos

Rebbeim and Moros should please introduce the saying of Tehillim by explaining to their classes the current need for tefillah, and then join together, via tele-conference, with children from across the nation to say Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, followed by אחינו כל בית ישראל.

Call-In Numbers

319-527-4510

774-298-9022

857-314-9244

Session #1

For Eastern and Central Time Zones

11:00 am Eastern Time (10:00 am Central Time)

Session #2

For Mountain and Pacific Times

11:00 am Mountain Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)

—————————————-

MESIVTOS, BATEI MEDRASH AND BAIS YAAKOV HIGH SCHOOLS

After Aleinu of Shacharis, say Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב.

BATEI KNESSES

We ask minyanim to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, after Shacharis.

WOMEN

Women are also encouraged to add Avinu Malkein and Tehillim kapitlach יג, כ, קכא, קל, and קמב, in their daily tefillos on this Yom Tefillah.

