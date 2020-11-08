Jerusalem, Israel; Bishvilaych Is Among The Most Vital Organizations In The Frum World

Jewish women have been the backbone of Klal Yisroel for thousands of years. They’ve raised the leaders of the nation, utilized their strength and wisdom to build households, care for their families, and bring hope and light during troubled times. They’ve made sure the needs of their husbands, children, and communities were taken care of.

NOW BISHVILAYCH IS STEPPING UP ON THEIR BEHALF

The needs of others have always been their top priority. The rate of undetected cancers and other illnesses have been numerous, as women don’t feel they have the time or money to think or care about themselves. They won’t recognize the need to take care of their own health until it is sometimes too late.

The non-profit organization, BISHVILAYCH has changed all that in Israel. Religious women are no longer only going to the doctor when they are very ill. With their promotion of early detection education and wellness visits, BISHVILAYCH has encouraged women to protect and help themselves so they can continue to help their families.

BISHVILAYCH is revolutionizing the way we look at healthcare in the religious Israeli world, with approbation from the Gedolei Hador. They advocate on a national level for women’s health in numerous areas as breast cancer awareness, heart health, gynecological and intimacy issues, mental health counseling, proper nutrition and views on body image, as well as providing medical care in all of these fields and more. BISHVILAYCH reaches women through their many brick and mortar clinics, through community lectures, and in schools and businesses all over the country, providing them with the needed information and motivation to take ownership of their health, so they are not pouring from an empty cup. BISHVILAYCH has become the go-to establishment for women’s healthcare in Israel.

BISHVILAYCH carries the financial burden for these important initiatives and medical services by fundraising around the world. But with Covid-19 preventing travel, they are currently in deficit of much needed funding to keep their life-saving programming and facilities running.

This is where YOU come in.

BISHVILAYCH is launching a fundraising campaign to protect the lives of ALL the mothers of Klal Yisroel. This vital organization is saving lives every single day—and your donations are what makes that happen! Countless women can be helped on YOUR dollar!

