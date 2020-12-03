Video Of Frum Girl With Yichus Going Viral

Rivky Elyashiv is no different than your average Bais Yaakov girl. She davens twice every day, performs acts of chesed, and was taught the value of tznius. So when she considered recording a video of herself to have access to the frum world with a message, she hesitated. After giving it some deep thought, eventually she caved.





She saw it as her and her chosson’s only choice.





Rivky is the great-granddaughter of none other than Rav Elyashiv zt’’l. She became engaged recently to what she describes as a wonderful man with Yiras Shamayim. But unfortunately, the 22 year old can’t even afford a wedding dress. Her father isn’t able to help financially as she describes in the video, and her mother, with whom she was very close, tragically passed on.





“It is hard for me to find the words to describe what it was like having to say goodbye to such an important person in my life. She loved us, she nurtured us, and she held the family together… When she died, everything fell apart. My siblings and I were taken in by friends and relatives. Our financial situation is terrible.”





“The ironic part”, Rivky writes on her fundraising page, “is that my mother used to help many Kallahs get married. She would collect money on their behalf, as well as provide them with emotional support and guidance. Now, she won’t be able to do this for her own daughter. My sisters and brothers, I am turning to you for help. Please, don’t turn me away.”

The young woman goes on to describe the many things that she is still missing in order to get married and start her new life.